Heflin set to realize dreams in Hawkeye debut

Suiting up in the Black and Gold on a Saturday is one of Jack Heflin’s two football-related life goals.

Growing up just outside of the Mississippi River’s reach in Prophetstown, Illinois, Jack Heflin had two football dreams — play for the Iowa Hawkeyes and compete in the NFL.

On Saturday, one of Heflin’s dreams will be realized as he dons the Black and Gold for the first time when Iowa takes on Purdue in West Lafayette at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s been the time of my life,” Heflin said. “I’m just soaking it all in as I can because I don’t have that much time to be here and just be able to live the lifestyle in Iowa City. It was a dream come true for me to be a Hawkeye. So, it’s kind of surreal. I pinch myself every day when I’m here.”

Heflin transferred to the University of Iowa from Northern Illinois University in May.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, Heflin became a key component on the Huskies’ defensive line for the next three seasons. In 2019, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive tackle was Northern Illinois’ defensive player of the year.

Now, he’s working his way up the Hawkeye depth chart.

“He’s done a good job,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “He was a good player at Northern Illinois and has come in and fit in and has done a really good job. A little bit of a different defense for him. He’s getting used to it a little bit, the calls, and the language when you come to a different program and people use different terms. Football is still football.”

Heflin proved his mettle against MAC opponents, but the Power Five offenses he’ll see playing in the Big Ten are cut above that of the MAC.

As a Huskie, Heflin recorded one tackle for loss and no sacks against Power Five opponents. However, defensive line coach Kelvin Bell thinks Heflin shows great promise for Iowa’s defense this season.

“He’s a fit for Iowa, team-first guy,” Heflin said. “The scheme is a little bit different from what he’s used to. I think I’m the third defensive line coach he’s had in five years. So, there’s some technical things that he’s got to get better at. . . He understands what it takes to play winning football.”

Heflin is currently positioned as the Hawkeyes’ backup left defensive tackle. Daviyon Nixon and Austin Schulte are listed as the defensive line’s interior starters on Saturday. Heflin is part of an Iowa defense that is trying to fill some major holes before it faces an explosive Boilermaker offense led by Rondale Moore and David Bell.

A.J. Epenesa, Michael Ojemudia, and Geno Stone all left Iowa early to play in the NFL. Filling in up front for Epenesa are seniors Chauncey Golston and Zach VanValkenburg.

Meanwhile, juniors Jack Koerner and Riley Moss, senior Matt Hankins, and sophomores Julius Brents, Dane Belton, and Kaevon Merriweather will try to contain Purdue’s passing game.

The offense, meanwhile, features more experienced players. With an exception.

One of the few new pieces to Iowa’s offense is sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras. After backing up Nate Stanley, Petras will get his chance to lead Iowa’s offense, starting at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“I’m sure I’ll have nerves,” Petras said. “I mean, coach Ferentz puts it well, anyone that has a heartbeat will have some nerves in the first game… As long as I prepare to the best of my ability this week, and I know I have this offseason and camp, when my head hits the pillow Friday night, I’ll be able to sleep. I have faith in the fact that we’ve prepared as much as we can, and we just got to go out and play.”