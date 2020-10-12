Game time set for Iowa-Purdue football matchup

The Hawkeyes will take on the Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. central time on Oct. 24.

Iowa players walk onto the field for the first game of their season against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redhawks 38-14.

The Iowa football team will open its 2020 season with a 2:30 p.m. central time game against Purdue on Oct. 24 in West Lafayette. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The schedule for the opening week of Big Ten football was announced Monday morning by the conference office, along with select Friday contests.

Iowa will compete in two Friday games in 2020. As has been the case in recent years, the Hawkeyes and Nebraska will meet the day after Thanksgiving in the Heroes Game. That contest will air on either FOX or FS1, with the start time in Kinnick Stadium to be announced at a later date.

With the schedule change, Iowa and Nebraska will meet on Black Friday for the 10th consecutive year. That streak was originally scheduled to end in 2020. The Big Ten Conference announced in 2017 that the teams would move off the Black Friday date in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 schedule was twice altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa’s game at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, will be played Friday, Nov. 13. The annual contest for Floyd of Rosedale will kick at 6 p.m. central time on FS1.

Start times and network television designation for remaining Iowa contests will be announced at later dates.

Following is Iowa’s updated schedule:

Oct. 24 at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 Champions Week