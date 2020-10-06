Iowa men’s basketball team will reportedly play Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon

The matchup of potential top-five teams is scheduled to take place Dec. 19.

Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Huskers at Carver-Hawkeye arena on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers 96-72.

The Iowa men’s basketball team has added a potential top-five opponent to its 2020 schedule.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that Iowa will compete against Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 19 at the Sanford Pentagon. This would be the fourth meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in CBS Sports’ preseason rankings, while Iowa is No. 5.

“The game is a goodie, and not just because Gonzaga could be the best team in college basketball,” Norlander wrote. “This tilt would also will feature the lock-of-locks preseason pick for national player of the year, Iowa center Luka Garza. The senior big man opted to return to college basketball after being a consensus First Team All-America/Big Ten Player of the Year. He averaged 23.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a season ago; Iowa was well on its way to the 2020 NCAA Tournament, thanks in large part to Garza’s play.

“Garza won’t be the only potential preseason All-American selection in this game. Gonzaga guard Corey Kispert leads maybe the most well-rounded starting five in the sport. The Zags are loaded yet again and have championship aspirations. ”

On a video conference Tuesday, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said Iowa’s 2020-21 regular season schedule will consist of 27 games, including a multi-team event which the Hawkeyes will host.

The Bulldogs went 31-2 in 2019 before the pandemic ended the season and should prove to be a challenging test of the Hawkeyes. Garza, the Big Ten Player of the Year, headlines a team which McCaffery said is the most talented he has ever coached.

Norlander said it is unclear if fans will be allowed to attend the game.