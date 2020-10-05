Two Iowa football players opt out of 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns

Junior linebacker Djimon Colbert and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Taajhir McCall will not participate in the upcoming season.

Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert speaks at a press conference on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Pacha Family Club Room in Kinnick Stadium. Colbert answered questions regarding the current environment within the team and the growing communication between the players.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Monday that Hawkeye football players Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall have elected to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made following the completion of required paperwork by both athletes. Colbert is a junior linebacker from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, while McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Pensacola, Florida.

Colbert has started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder played last season with a torn labrum and recorded 61 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. He was Iowa’s fourth-leading tackler in 2019.

Iowa’s defense allowed only 14 points per game last season, but in 2020 it will depend on a new set of linebackers to lead the way. The Hawkeyes already lost Kristian Welch to the NFL. Dillon Doyle looked prime for a starting spot at middle linebacker for Iowa, but he transferred to Baylor after his father, Chris Doyle, reached a separation agreement with the University of Iowa.

Senior Nick Niemann has starting experience at outside linebacker for Iowa, and Jack Campbell and Barrington Wade will likely also compete for playing time.

McCall redshirted in his first year as a Hawkeye in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was named first-team all-area and area Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in high school.

Iowa opens its 2020 football season Oct. 24 against Purdue in West Lafayette. The Hawkeyes will compete in an eight-game regular season, with a ninth game taking place the week of the Big Ten Championship Game.