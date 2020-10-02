Photos: President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
President Trump revealed via Twitter early Friday morning EST that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Trump will be quarantined in the White House for an unspecified amount of time. First Lady Melania Trump tweeted at 11:07 a.m. EST that, "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."
October 2, 2020
Email: [email protected]
Katina Zentz is the Creative Director of The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa and transferred from...