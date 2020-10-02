Photos: President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Trump revealed via Twitter early Friday morning EST that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Trump will be quarantined in the White House for an unspecified amount of time. First Lady Melania Trump tweeted at 11:07 a.m. EST that, "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

October 2, 2020

Republican candidate Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at the University of Iowa Field house on Tuesday Jan 26, 2016. Trump is currently tied in Iowa with Ted Cruz.
