Pledge campaign to save four discontinued Hawkeye sports started

The effort to revive the four sports that will be discontinued at Iowa is now ramping up.

Mark Kaufman speaks at the save swim meeting outside the IMU on Aug. 29, 2020. He is an alumni and was a student athletic trainer at the University of Iowa.

A pledge-based fundraising campaign to support the four sports that will be discontinued at Iowa at the end of the 2020-21 academic year officially launched online Monday afternoon.

The pledge form can be found at saveiowasports.com. Above the pledge form is a statement urging those that have the means to make a pledge. Should any of the four discontinued sports programs be reinstated, those that fill out the pledge form will be called for a donation to help fund the programs. A monetary donation is not required at the time of the pledge.

The form asks pledgers to select which sport they would like to support– men’s tennis, men’s gymnastics, or swimming and diving. From there, potential donors are asked what dollar amount they would like to pledge and if they would consider making a donation on an annual basis.

The pledge form also has an attached letter written on behalf of former Iowa swimmer Emma Sougstad, Athletico Physical Therapy Chairman Mark Kaufman, former Hawkeye football captain Matt Purdy, former Hawkeye swimmer Ron Kaminski, and College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Executive Director Greg Earhart, among others.

The letter states that the Save Iowa Sports group is gearing up to present its plan to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds next week.

“We plan to present our business model to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds next week. We think Iowa should be the model for a sustainable AND successful athletic program. Our plan is built around decreased expenses and increased revenues with a significant portion from private donors.”

UI Athletics Director Gary Barta and President Bruce Harreld have previously stated that no outside funding for these sports will be accepted.