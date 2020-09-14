Iowa athletics department reports COVID-19 testing update

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced Monday that it conducted 677 COVID-19 tests for the week of Sept. 7-13 and received 24 positive tests and 653 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 221 positive tests, 3,489 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The department announced Aug. 31 that it had paused all workouts through at least Labor Day after it conducted 815 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 24-30 and received 93 positive tests and 722 negative tests. Workouts resumed Sept. 8.

Infographic by Chloe Peterson/The Daily Iowan

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that all fall sports in the conference were postponed because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the decision would not be revisited.

However, according to multiple reports, the conference’s presidents and chancellors were presented with a plan over the weekend for how the Big Ten could start its football season in October. According to Pete Thamel, a national college football reporter for Yahoo Sports, the proposed start date for the season is Oct. 17.

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors have not voted on this proposed plan yet, but Thamel said there is a “lot of optimism” that the plan will be approved.

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors originally voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the season, with Iowa, Nebraska, and Ohio State as the schools that wanted to play in the fall.