Iowa resumes workouts, athletic department reports COVID-19 testing update

The department announced Aug. 31 that it had paused all workouts through at least Labor Day after receiving 93 positive COVID-19 tests.

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced Tuesday that it has resumed voluntary and mandatory workouts.

The department announced Aug. 31 that it had paused all workouts through at least Labor Day after it conducted 815 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 24-30 and received 93 positive tests and 722 negative tests. The positivity rate of 11.4 percent was Iowa’s highest since it began reporting testing numbers.

In its latest COVID-19 testing update, the athletics department announced Tuesday that it conducted 297 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 and received 21 positive tests and 276 negative tests.

Testing began May 29 as part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol and includes athletes, coaches, and staff members. A total of 197 positive tests, 2,836 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

Infographic by Chloe Peterson/The Daily Iowan

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that all fall sports in the conference had been postponed because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.