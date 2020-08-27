Reynolds to close bars in college towns, including Iowa City

In a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that bars will be required to close in six Iowa counties where case counts are high, including counties that are home to Iowa’s major universities.

A group of friends sit at a picnic table outside Molly’s Cupcakes in Iowa City on Friday, August 21. With classes starting the following Monday, some people looked to go downtown to socialize before the start of school.

Bars in six Iowa counties, including Johnson County, will be required to close after a sharp increase in COVID-19 among 19-24 year olds.

In a Thursday press conference, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said young adults, especially those on college campuses, are driving much of the spread of COVID-19.

“Much of the spread that we’re seeing in Iowa continues to be tied back to young adults — even a smaller subset of the age 19-24. The data is compelling,” Reynold said. “When you look at the data in the last two weeks, 23 percent of all positive cases were among ages 19 to 24.”

Bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs will be required to close to close by 5 p.m. Thursday

in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties. Restaurants that serve alcohol will be allowed to remain open, but must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

Reynolds said 69 percent of new cases in Johnson County over the past week have been among 19 to 24 year olds.

“An increase in community spread, regardless of how it occurs, puts older adults and people with underlying health conditions at greater risk,” Reynolds said. “It is imperative we take immediate steps to slow the spread among young adults in our state.

Reynolds said Iowans hosting social gatherings of more than 10 people must ensure those attending maintain 10 feet of social distancing, and that her proclamation would encourage every Iowan over the age of 2 to wear a face covering.

Reynolds’ announcement comes after University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld sent a letter to Iowa City businesses asking them to comply with a previous proclamation requiring patrons in bars to keep six feet of distance, and that they should be seated rather than congregating.

Reynolds said she spoke with the presidents of Iowa’s 3 regents universities yesterday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.