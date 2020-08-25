Iowa City man arrested, charged with hitting Black Lives Matter protesters with car

The man is charged with two felonies for striking protesters with a car on August 21.

Police arrested Michael Stepanek, 45, of Iowa City on Tuesday, charging him with driving a car through a crowd of protesters on Aug. 21.

Stepanek is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, both felonies.

A police report of the arrest refers to video taken by a bystander, saying Stepanek was stopped on the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert Streets, which had been blocked off by a crowd of protesters.

The report says Stepanek then turned around, shut his lights off and went around the block, facing south on Gilbert Street, where he proceeded to drive through the crowd, intentionally striking multiple protesters.

According to the police report, Stepanek said the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”

Car drives through protest in Iowa city #iowacityprotest pic.twitter.com/MYOSUSSU59 — Erik Fisher (@Big55fish48) August 22, 2020

Video of the incident shows the car carrying a protester on its hood for several feet before speeding away headed east on Burlington Street.

According to several protesters interviewed by The Daily Iowan on the scene, nobody was seriously injured, but at least one victim complained of pain from being hit in the police report.

According to a press release from the city, an officer in an unmarked police car saw the driver speeding eastbound on Burlington street, but the statement said the officer couldn’t follow the vehicle because of pedestrians and traffic blocking the road.