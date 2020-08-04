CJ Fredrick, Jack Nunge expect to be ready for fall workouts

Both players are recovering from surgeries and are set to be key contributors for the Hawkeyes this season.

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick attempts to take the ball past Illinois guard Trent Frazier during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 72-65.

After Luka Garza announced Sunday that he was returning for his senior year as a Hawkeye, two other Iowa players provided updates on when they will be back on the court.

CJ Fredrick and Jack Nunge are recovering from their respective surgeries, but both players said they expect to be ready to go when fall workouts begin.

Nunge, a 6-foot-11 forward, tore his right ACL in Iowa’s fifth game of the 2019-2020 season. He underwent surgery three weeks following his injury on Nov. 24 against Cal Poly.

“My rehab’s been going really well,” Nunge said on a video conference Sunday. “I’m starting to move again on the court, doing a bunch of drills and stuff. My knee feels really good. Still a couple of weeks away from going fully live. But everything’s going really well.”

A Newburgh, Indiana, native, Nunge started 14 games for Iowa as a freshman in the 2017-18 season. He took a redshirt his sophomore year in an effort to improve parts of his game.

Nunge returned to the starting lineup again last season before suffering the injury.

RELATED: Luka Garza returning for senior season at Iowa with championship goals in mind

On May 12, Nunge had his medical hardship waiver approved by the NCAA, leaving him with three years of college eligibility remaining.

Fredrick quickly became a key contributor for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt freshman last season.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native ranked third on the team in points per game (10.2) and led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (46.1 percent). Fredrick, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored a career-high 21 points on three occasions and was also one of Iowa’s best perimeter defenders.

Fredrick made a favorable impression on the conference’s opposing coaches. Following Iowa’s home win against Illinois, in which Fredrick scored 18 points, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said, “It’s going to be a pain in the ass to see him for the next four years.”

The Big Ten all-freshman team performer did miss six games last season due to varying injuries.

RELATED: Iowa, Illinois among teams set to compete for Big Ten men’s basketball title

On July 15, it was announced that Fredrick had a screw inserted to his fifth metatarsal because of a stress fracture. At the time, it was estimated that he would be off the court for six weeks.

Fredrick said Sunday that he is right on schedule.

“I’m doing really well,” Fredrick said. “I’m not in my cast, I’m not on my crutches. I’m able to start putting a lot of pressure on that foot and starting to be able to walk and do some rehab. So I’m really happy with the way I’m healing, and I should be on the court within the next three or four weeks, into September. So, not too bad there.”

In a statement released following his surgery, Fredrick said the timing of the procedure was perfect and that he can play without pain in his foot this season.

Nunge and Fredrick will both be key contributors for an Iowa team expected to be ranked in the top-five in the nation to start the season.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has called his current roster the deepest team he has ever coached.