Former Hawkeyes react to Chris Doyle’s separation agreement

A few former Iowa football players reacted to Doyle's departure on Twitter.

Iowa+Strength+and+Conditioning+coach+Chris+Doyle+coaches+during+warm+up+drills+before+the+game+against+Illinois+on+Saturday%2C+November+23%2C+2019.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Fighting+Illini+19-10.+

Wyatt Dlouhy

Iowa Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle coaches during warm up drills before the game against Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 19-10.

Robert Read, Sports Editor
June 15, 2020

The University of Iowa announced Monday that it had reached a separation agreement with football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Several former Hawkeyes reacted to the news on Twitter.

Former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels tweeted June 5 that there are racial disparities within the Iowa football program and that Black players are treated unfairly. Dozens of other former players also spoke out with allegations of racism and mistreatment within the program. Many specifically mentioned Doyle.

Doyle has been with the Iowa program for 21 years. Here are what some of his former players had to say following his departure.

Former Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver

Former Iowa offensive lineman Cole Croston

Former Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer

Former Iowa offensive lineman Marcel Joly

Former Iowa defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson

Former Iowa wide receiver Matt Melloy

Facebook Comments