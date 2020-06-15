Former Hawkeyes react to Chris Doyle’s separation agreement

Iowa Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle coaches during warm up drills before the game against Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 19-10.

The University of Iowa announced Monday that it had reached a separation agreement with football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Several former Hawkeyes reacted to the news on Twitter.

Former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels tweeted June 5 that there are racial disparities within the Iowa football program and that Black players are treated unfairly. Dozens of other former players also spoke out with allegations of racism and mistreatment within the program. Many specifically mentioned Doyle.

Doyle has been with the Iowa program for 21 years. Here are what some of his former players had to say following his departure.

Former Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver

I owe much of who I am to Chris Doyle and that Iowa Program. Doesnt mean hes perfect, but it does mean hes important to me. I do believe now that Iowa will be better without him moving forward. I know who I think should replace him. Will discuss on next episode, whenever that is. — Tyler Kluver (@TylerKluver) June 15, 2020

Former Iowa offensive lineman Cole Croston

Extremely grateful for all @coach_Doyle did for me during my time with Iowa. Helped transform a 220 pound walk on into a 315 pound Big Ten linemen with an opportunity at the next level. Couldn’t have done it without him. — Cole Croston (@Cole_Croston) June 15, 2020

Former Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer

There’s no coach who has done more for my career and my life than @coach_Doyle. pic.twitter.com/WWSx0pUWnl — 🇺🇸 (@PatAngererUSA) June 15, 2020

Former Iowa offensive lineman Marcel Joly

Former Iowa defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson

😌 — Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) June 15, 2020

Former Iowa wide receiver Matt Melloy