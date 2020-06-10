Reynolds to lift 50-percent capacity restrictions on businesses

Businesses in Iowa will be allowed to resume operations at full capacity on Friday, but they are still required to facilitate a 6-foot distance between customers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the 50-percent capacity limit on businesses will be lifted statewide on June 12. Businesses such as restaurants, bars, and theaters will still be required to facilitate 6 feet of distance between customers.

Swimming pools, senior centers, and adult daycare programs will be allowed to open as well.

Reynolds said at a press conference on Tuesday the order was lifted in response to declining rates of COVID-19 cases and rates of hospitalization.

Reynolds said average daily case numbers are continuing to trend down. COVID-19 cases in Iowa peaked on April 29, with 791 confirmed cases on that date.

Since June 1, new confirmed cases per day have ranged from 117 to 367.

“These changes are the result of the positive forward momentum that we are generating in Iowa, and we must keep it going,” Reynold said. “We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while, but we know what we can do to effectively mitigate and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life.”

State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati said those who are more at-risk for COVID-19 should continue to stay home.

“Each Iowan should decide what’s best for them and what makest sense for their circumstances to keep themselves and their families healthy,” Pedati said.

Pedati said it will be important for Iowans who have come in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.