Allaf, Davies earn All-Big Ten honors

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that Hawkeyes Will Davies and Kareem Allaf have both garnered All-Big Ten distinctions. Allaf made the All-Big Ten First team, and Davies made the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Allaf is the second Hawkeye in six years to earn an All-Big Ten First Team honor. He is also the 10th player in program history to earn multiple all-conference awards, and the first to do so since 2003.

Allaf ascended to No. 51 nationally, going 11-2 in singles during the spring season. Last fall, Allaf made his second appearance at ITA Fall National Singles Championships.

Allaf’s 146 combined wins in singles and doubles are good for second in program history. His 85 singles wins are also good for the No. 2 spot in program history.

Davies also impressed this spring, winning a team-high 13 singles matches. Before the spring season was prematurely terminated by COVID-19, Davies was riding a career-best 12-match win streak.

Davies was formidable in doubles as well. Paired with teammate Oliver Okonkwo, Davies’ doubles duo ranked as high as 10th nationally. During the fall session, the doubles dyad became the first Hawkeye pairing to qualify for ITA Fall National Championships in 20 years.

In addition to an All-Big Ten Second Team selection, Davies was named an Iowa Men’s Tennis Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.

Allaf and Davies are the fourth and fifth Hawkeyes to earn all-conference honors during head coach Ross Wilson’s six-year tenure.