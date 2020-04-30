Eight Hawkeyes named NWCA Academic Honorees

The NWCA announced Thursday afternoon that eight Hawkeye wrestlers have been named to its Division I All-Academic Team.

Members of the Iowa wrestling team pose for a photo after winning the team title during the final session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Iowa won the team title with 157.5 points.

Iowa wrestling’s 2019-20 season ended nearly two months ago, but the Hawkeyes have continued to rack up achievements. The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced Thursday afternoon that eight Hawkeyes have been named to its Division I All-Academic Team.

Iowa led the nation in NWCA Academic Honorees this season, and set a school record for most NWCA Academic Honorees on one team.

125-pound Spencer Lee, 141-pound Max Murin, 157-pound Kaleb Young, 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 174-pound Michael Kemerer, 184-pound Abe Assad, 197-pound Jacob Warner, and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi join over 175 athletes from 63 different institutions in earning the honor.

Student-athletes need to have a 3.2 grade point average and a win percentage of 60 percent to be eligible for the honor. Athletes that earned All-America honors while maintaining a 3.0 grade point average are also eligible.

Since head coach Tom Brands took over in 2006, 42 Hawkeye wrestlers have been NWCA Scholar All-Americans.