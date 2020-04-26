Iowa City woman accused of falsifying a bomb threat

An Iowa City woman has been accused of giving a false report to authorities about a bomb.

Rose Yeager, 20, 942 Iowa Avenue, was charged April 25 with false reports and two counts of carrying weapons.

According to the arrest affidavit, Yeager told dispatch that there was a bomb at 946 Iowa Ave. before immediately disconnecting the call. Dispatch said that they got Yeagar’s voicemail when they called back, which identified Yeager and her residence.

The dispatched officer immediately went to 942 Iowa Ave. and found Yeager waiting by the front door, the affidavit said. Officers asked Yeagar what her phone number was, and she provided the same phone number that called in the bomb threat.

Officers were able to confirm that it was the number that placed the bomb threat by having dispatch call the number again, the affidavit said, and it was confirmed as the same phone Yeager had in her hand.

Officers then tracked an outgoing call to 911 from Yeagar’s phone at the exact time the bomb threat was placed, the affidavit said. Additionally, Yeagar used a voice changing app used to disguise her voice during the phone call. In Yeagar’s Internet browser history, there was a search on “how to make an untraceable call.”

Falsifying a report of an explosive or incendiary device is a Class-D felony.