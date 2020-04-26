FilmScene responds to COVID-19 financial impacts and continues to provide films to the community

Despite recent financial impacts from COVID-19, FilmScene carries on with access to movies, while they receive funding through community support, as well as loans from Iowa’s Small Business Association.

James Pobst, an Iowa City resident and FilmScene member participated in one of the first-ever community watch parties that FilmScene had offered on Facebook Live. Pobst “attended” a screening of Have You Seen My Movie, and while he said he was one of only a few who attended the event, he’s eager to participate in more.

“I did it partly out of curiosity for the format, partly because it was free, and partly because of the possibility of live interactions with FilmScene staff and other patrons,” he said.

The watch parties are one of several ways FilmScene is continuing to do business and create community spaces after the mass closure of movie theaters across the country forced it to close its doors and temporarily stop live, in-person screenings in response to COVID-19.

FilmScene is utilizing a number of different ways to continue functioning amid rising financial concerns small businesses are facing as funding dwindles. The nonprofit theater has begun offering a “virtual screening room” where users can rent and watch movies based on FilmScene’s original release schedule. Through FilmScene’s website, users can pay to rent a film for 24 hours, according to Rebecca Fons, FilmScene’s programming director. Half of the proceeds go to FilmScene, while the other half goes to the owner of the rights to the film. Viewers can also attend FilmScene’s live viewings, hosted with a chat room option through Facebook or Netflix.

Although virtual screenings are bringing in income, they are not a sound financial substitute, according to Andrew Sherburne, the interim executive director and cofounder of FilmScene.

While FilmScene is continuing rentals and offering curbside concession sales, COVID-19 has brought financial impact to small businesses. Sherburne said the organization is feeling the effects. Sherburne said the nonprofit is pursuing loans from Iowa’s Small Business Association through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

“FilmScene is pursuing all available relief funding sources to support our operations as we move forward,” he said in an email to The Daily Iowan.

While FilmScene waits for the funding from SBA to be secured, Sherburne said the organization is grateful for the support they are receiving from the community through their curbside concessions, as well as virtual screenings.

Sherburne said that many indie film providers have had to make quick adjustments regarding COVID-19 so they can continue to support and build good relationships with the movie distributors.

In addition, Sherburne said that FilmScene is continuing to receive donations to their Strengthen Grow Evolve campaign, which funds facility improvements for both FilmScene and The Englert Theater.

FilmScene is selecting new films for virtual streaming along with popular classics for community watch parties, according to Sherburne.

While communications and strategies are different between FilmScene and movie distributors, they are working together to provide what they can for the community, according to Fons.

According to Fons, the virtual transactions are much different from transactions in the physical theater, meaning instead of a minimum profit, distributors choose a percentage to split with FilmScene from their profits. In addition, ticket prices are now being set by the film distributors instead of FilmScene.

Through continuous community support, as well as the help of the Small Business Association, FilmScene is able to resume their COVID-19 response efforts, which includes both their rental options as well as community viewing parties.

“Whether it’s a small group, dozens, or even 100+, our watch parties are a chance to maintain connections with our members and community,” Sherburne said. “It’s been a positive and essential way to stick together, from a distance of course.”

“FilmScene has always been more than a movie theater, meaning we offer deeper engagement and a chance to connect with [the] community,” Sherburne said. “At this time when the theater itself is closed, we can still connect with each other through a shared love of film.”