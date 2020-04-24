Iowa wrestling sets NCAA attendance record

The National Wrestling Media Association announced Friday that the Hawkeyes had set an NCAA record for average home attendance in 2019-20.

Iowa's Alex Marinelli prepares to wrestle during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 4 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 24-10.

The 2019-20 Iowa wrestling team never got its chance to enter the record books with a national championship. However, the Hawkeyes found another way to make history this season.

The National Wrestling Media Association announced Friday afternoon that Iowa wrestling had set a new NCAA wrestling record for attendance. Iowa averaged 12,568 fans per home dual this season. In just seven home duals, 87,979 fans walked through Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s doors.

Iowa is the first wrestling team in NCAA history to attract 10,000 or more fans to every home dual.

The previous record for average attendance per home dual was 12,166, set by Iowa during the 2015-16 season. The 2015-16 Hawkeyes’ home attendance record benefitted greatly from “Grapple on the Gridiron.” 42,287 fans filed into Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14, 2015 to watch the Hawkeyes kick off their season against Oklahoma State.

Since taking over in 2006, head coach Tom Brands’ Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance each year.