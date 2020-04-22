Iowa City man charged with possession of methamphetamine, stole packages

An Iowa city man has been accused of possessing methamphetamines after hiding in a hotel bathroom.

Tony Frazier, 32, 429 Southgate Ave., was charged April 20 with third-degree or subsequent possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Frazier was asked to leave a motel/hotel business by staff and refused to do so, choosing instead to hide in the bathroom. Frazier had previously trespassed on the business on Jan. 12.

After he was taken into custody, the affidavit said, a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines was located in a pack of cigarettes on his person. He also had two syringes — one loaded with a trace amount of liquid believed to be methamphetamine — in the breast pocket of that same coat. Additionally, he had a glass pipe with burnt residue in his coat pocket.

Frazier also had two separate Amazon packages from two different victims, one worth $15 and one worth $49.50. The two victims were contacted and denied knowing Frazier.

Third-degree or subsequent possession of a controlled substance is a Class-D felony.