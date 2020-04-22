Iowa City man accused of disarming a police officer and trying to jump on a plane

An Iowa City man has been accused of trespassing on airport property and attacking and attempting to disarm a police officer.

James Drain, 39, 429 Southgate Ave., was charged April 20 with disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts — bodily injury, removing a radio from an officer — bodily injury, trespassing, and assault causing injury on peace officers/others.

According to the arrest affidavit, Drain was seen trespassing on airport property. He was seen jumping the fence and trying to get onto a plane. When officers asked Drain to stop when they found him walking near the river, Drain continued walking away.

An officer made contact with Drain and asked him to walk towards him out of the wooded area, the affidavit said, but Drain continued to walk back. Following multiple commands to exit the area, Drain began to walk towards the officer. When asked to turn around, Drain began grabbing and punching the officer.

Drain was taken to the ground by the officer, the affidavit said, and Drain attempted to remove the officer’s firearm. Drain was able to get the hood of the holster down and continued to attempt to remove the firearm while punching at the officer.

He did succeed in knocking the radio off of the officer in the process of the fight, and the officer sustained bodily injury.

Disarming a peace officer is a Class-D felony.