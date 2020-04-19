NCAA grants Kemerer another year of eligibility

Michael Kemerer announced via Twitter Sunday night that the NCAA had officially granted him an additional year of eligibility.

Iowa's 174-pound Michael Kemerer looks out at the crowd while grappling with Minnesota's Devin Skatzka during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Kemerer won by major decision, 22-9.

After a 15-1 2019-20 season, Michael Kemerer will be suiting up in the black and gold singlet again in 2020-21. Kemerer announced via Twitter Sunday evening that the NCAA had officially granted him an extra year of collegiate eligibility.

The All-American lost the entirety of his 2018-19 campaign due to knee and shoulder injuries. As a result, the NCAA enabled him to come back for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes. With Kemerer back, Iowa wrestling will return nine of its 2019-20 starters.

The Hawkeyes were likely expecting Kemerer to come back for another year. Despite having a senior distinction, Kemerer was not honored at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on senior night last year.

Kemerer played a pivotal role for Iowa last season, earning a two seed for NCAA Championships after finishing in second place at the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey.