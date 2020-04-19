NCAA grants Kemerer another year of eligibility
Michael Kemerer announced via Twitter Sunday night that the NCAA had officially granted him an additional year of eligibility.
After a 15-1 2019-20 season, Michael Kemerer will be suiting up in the black and gold singlet again in 2020-21. Kemerer announced via Twitter Sunday evening that the NCAA had officially granted him an extra year of collegiate eligibility.
The All-American lost the entirety of his 2018-19 campaign due to knee and shoulder injuries. As a result, the NCAA enabled him to come back for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes. With Kemerer back, Iowa wrestling will return nine of its 2019-20 starters.
The Hawkeyes were likely expecting Kemerer to come back for another year. Despite having a senior distinction, Kemerer was not honored at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on senior night last year.
Kemerer played a pivotal role for Iowa last season, earning a two seed for NCAA Championships after finishing in second place at the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey.
