Cordell Pemsl to transfer to Virginia Tech

Pemsl will be immediately eligible with one year of eligibility remaining.

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl announced on his Instagram page Sunday that he has committed to Virginia Tech to close out his college basketball career. This decision comes after Pemsl put his name in the transfer portal on April 3.

Pemsl has played for the Hawkeyes the last four seasons. During the 2018-19 season, Pemsl underwent season-ending knee surgery after seeing action in two games.

Pemsl will graduate in May and have one year of eligibility remaining with the Hokies.

The 6-foot-9, 249 pound forward appeared in 96 games in his Hawkeye career. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game