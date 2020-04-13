Coralville woman charged with leaving meth within proximity of a child

A Coralville woman has been charged with child endangerment after leaving a needle used to inject meth unattended within reach of her four-year-old.

Britney Prunty, 41, was charged with child endangerment — meth exposure.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer received a call that Prunty was having difficulty breathing. When the officer arrived on scene, he was led to her by her four-year-old son.

Prunty was laying on the floor, the affidavit said. She informed the officer that she was having difficulty breathing and her heart was racing after taking meth.

An unattended needle was found a few feet from where Prunty was lying on the floor within reach of the four-year-old, the affidavit said. The child had been alone in the defendants care before, during, and after her use of the methamphetamine.

Child endangerment — meth exposure is a Class-D felony.