Cedar Rapids man accused of fleeing police, going 55 mph over speed limit

A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with eluding police officers.

Elijah Hayes, 24, was charged April 9 with eluding and providing false identification information.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hayes was initially stopped by the North Liberty Police Department and fled the scene. He was located at the intersection of I-380/120th Street driving quickly and not following traffic control devices. A deputy initiated emergency lights and sirens in a marked patrol car behind his vehicle, but he continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

He traveled at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone before losing control of the vehicle on a gravel road and crashing, the affidavit said. The passenger in the vehicle complained of leg pain, had bruising on her leg, and a small cut was above her right eye.

When Hayes was asked for his name, the affidavit said, he provided the false name “Kevionn M. Patrick.”

Eluding is a Class-D felony.