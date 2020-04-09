Iowa City man accused of burglary, told officers he was the Messiah

An Iowa City man has been accused of breaking into an apartment and claiming he was the Messiah when confronted by the police.

Michael Welker, 30, 2801 Highway 6 East, was charged April 7 with third-degree burglary, harassing public officers/employees, fifth-degree criminal mischief, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a credit card less than $1,000, and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the arrest affidavit, Welker and a co-defendant were observed on camera forcibly entering an apartment building which he had no right or privilege to be in. To evade police officers and leave the apartment, Welker broke a window valued at around $200.

Welker was located on the rooftop with a backpack containing multiple stolen items inside the apartment.

When police attempted to get Welker to give his identification information, Welker refused to provide the information and stated he was “the Messiah.”

Third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief are Class-D felonies.