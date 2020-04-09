Coralville man accused of giving a weapon to a minor

A Coralville man has been accused of giving a weapon to a juvenile, as well as possessing marijuana and MDMA tablets.

Willie McGee, 25, was charged April 5 with making a pistol/revolver or ammunition available to a person under 21, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of a controlled substance violation, and a failure to affix a tax stamp.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers received a call regarding a subject who presented a firearm to the reporting party in a threatening manner. In the report was a description of an adult male subject and a juvenile who was with him.

Officers located the subject sitting inside of the vehicle, which smelled strongly of raw marijuana. Inside the vehicle, the affidavit said, officers observed a glass mason jar filled with numerous clear baggies with marijuana. The combined weight of those baggies was approximately 51 grams.

In the same mason jar, the affidavit said, officers also found five MDMA tablets packaged individually in clear plastic bags. Additionally, officers found a digital scale inside of the vehicle. McGee admitted the marijuana was his under Miranda.

McGee admitted to having a firearm and stated he had a permit to carry, the affidavit said. He said the firearm was inside of the vehicle, but would not specify where it was. The Glock 2740 caliber was found within the juvenile’s possession, loosely within his pants with a loaded magazine.

The two controlled substance violations are Class-C and Class-D felonies and the failure to fix a tax stamp is a Class-D felony.