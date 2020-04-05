Iowa City woman charged with throwing feces at Johnson County Jail staff member

An Iowa City woman has been charged with throwing a sandwich filled with feces at a Johnson County Jail Staff Member.

Diana Rivera, 26, 2018 Waterfront Drive, was charged April 2 with assault by inmate with bodily fluids/ secretions.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rivera, an inmate at Johnson County Jail, threw a sandwich at a staff member. The staff member was hit in the head with the sandwich, getting liquid on her pants that smelled of urine.

Video surveillance shows Rivera appearing to use the restroom without flushing and hovering over the toilet in the holding cell prior to the incident, the affidavit said.

Assault by inmate with bodily fluids/ secretions is a Class-D felony.