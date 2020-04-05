Coralville man charged with assaulting mother of his child

A Coralville man has been charged with wrapping his hands around the neck of the mother of his child and trying to strangle her.

James Duncan, 26, was charged April 3 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault and domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, Duncan and the victim got into an argument. Duncan grabbed the victim, pushed her up against the couch, and put both hands around her throat.

The victim stated that she could not breathe, the affidavit said, and she bit his finger to get him off of her. Upon arrival, the victim’s neck was described as “very red.”

Domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury is a Class-D felony.