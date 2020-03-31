Brands self-quarantining amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brands said on a teleconference Tuesday that he recently made contact with someone who had COVID-19.

Iowa coaches Terry (left) and Tom Brands gesture toward the officials during a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 26-6.

The far-reaching impact of COVID-19 has been felt by people on a global scale. Not excused from those impacted is University of Iowa wrestling head coach Tom Brands.

Brands announced in a teleconference Tuesday afternoon that he is self-quarantining in his home after he came in contact with an individual that had contracted COVID-19.

“Well, I came in contact with someone that had it,” Brands said. “They called me and I was in self-quarantine. I have one day to go. The contact I had with them was seven days [ago] or whatever. They called me one evening, and I just went into self-quarantine for seven days. Maybe it was day eight they called me, and I was never sick. So, I am very serious about this.”

Brands added that he is fine, and that his time in self-quarantine will end Wednesday. After his close encounter with virus, Brands encourages everybody to take COVID-19 seriously.

“You know how you do it,” Brands said. “You are serious about it. You do not take this lightly. You do not say, ‘This can’t happen to me.’ You do not say that, ‘I am feeling OK, so because I’m OK I can ignore what the CDC and the government are telling us to do and safe practices.'”