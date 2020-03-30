Cambus changes routes to accommodate for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Cambus services have evolved due to COVID-19, focusing less on campus-based services and adding more hospital routes.

Due to the recent changes because of COVID-19, Cambus routes and services have shifted, focusing primarily on hospital routes and less on school-based services.

According to a release made by Cambus and the University of Iowa on March 27, key changes have been made to accommodate routes and shift times during the pandemic.

A key addition has been adding more Hospital service routes during peak times in the morning and evening. These routes will serve the Hospital Finkbine/Arena.

Other changes have been made as a result of shifts in ridership, including the removal of the East Campus shuttle and the Hawkeye Interdorm route. The Pentacrest route frequency will also be changed, serving in 30-minute intervals instead of 15-minute intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. No weekend service will be offered through May 15.

Additionally, at 9 p.m., all fixed route services will end and, starting at 8:45 p.m., an on-demand shuttle will be available. It will provide rides within the service area of the Cambus. More information regarding this service will be released soon on the public website.

As for drivers, they will be paid an additional $3.25 per hour and bi-weekly employees who are unable to work may be eligible for up to 80 hours of pay if they meet specific circumstances that relate to COVID-19.

RELATED: Iowa service industries reel as unemployment claims spike

Pentacrest drivers will also be asked to punch in and call the dispatcher from their personal phone while the Pappajohn Business Building is locked down.

Shifts are subject to change at any time, according to the release, based on the evolving needs of the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.