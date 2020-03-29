Coralville man accused of assaulting woman

A Coralville man has been accused of assaulting a woman to prevent her from leaving the apartment with an infant.

Flavy Moningi, 26, was charged March 27 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury and domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, Moningi and the victim were arguing when the victim reportedly became “out of control.” Moningi attempted to keep her from taking their infant and leaving. He attempted to physically control her and choked her with one hand, then two.

An independent witness reported that the victim was pushed forcefully into a sliding glass door, the affidavit said, and Moningi hit her. The witness also heard the victim being choked and gasping for air.

The victim had redness on the right side of her face and complained of pain near her ear, the affidavit said.

Domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury is a Class-D felony.