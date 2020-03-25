Iowa City man accused of stealing car

An Iowa City man has been accused of stealing a car and driving while barred.

Davonte Coleman, 27, was charged March 23 with second-degree theft and driving while barred.

According to the arrest affidavit, Coleman was operating a silver Cadillac Deville that was stolen out of Iowa City. A felony stop was conducted at the Kum and Go parking lot, and Coleman was removed from the driver’s seat.

A VIN check confirmed the vehicle to have been stolen, the affidavit said, and it was returned to the owner.

Coleman’s driving status was barred from 2018-2021.

Second-degree theft is a Class-D felony.