Downtown Iowa City

Tate Hildyard, Photojournalist March 18, 2020
Campus
Iowa City declares civil emergency following Johnson County and state declarations
COVID-19 Updates
Board of Regents president issues state of emergency over Iowa public universities
UI classes will move online for rest of semester, spring commencement canceled
Joni Ernst says Congress is focused on providing quick relief to families amid COVID-19 pandemic
Johnson County declares spread of COVID-19 a public health emergency
Arts
Hancher cancels remainder of spring season
Six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Iowa, three more in Johnson County
Mercy Hospital adds temporary coronavirus testing unit, treated two COVID-19 patients
Reynolds signs bill granting her increased spending power, emergency provisions to combat COVID-19
Iowa City DJ from Star Entertainment diagnosed with COVID-19
