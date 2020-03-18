Downtown Iowa City

Tate Hildyard, Photojournalist
March 18, 2020

Gallery|17 Photos
Tate Hildyard
A statue of Irving B. Weber is seen with a mask that reads, 'Happy St. Paddy's Day' on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. The spread of coronavirus in Johnson county has been named a public health emergency. (Tate Hildyard/The Daily Iowan)
