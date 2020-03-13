Iowa Democrats to postpone county conventions

In response to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Iowa Democrats have postponed county conventions to an undetermined date.

Voters wait to vote at the University of Iowa Library.

The Iowa Democratic Party is postponing the Democratic County Conventions, scheduled for Mar 21, over concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus at large public gatherings.

The county conventions are the next step in the presidential nominating process following the precinct caucuses held on Feb. 3. Delegates elected to the county convention select delegates to represent presidential candidates at the district and state level conventions.

A total of 11,402 county delegates were elected state-wide from the precinct caucuses.

In a press release, the IDP said the district and state nominating conventions are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.

IDP chair Mark Smith said the risk of spreading coronavirus outweighed a delay in the nominating process.

“Iowa Democrats should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health, and concerns for the wellbeing of our delegates, thousands of volunteers, workers at convention venues, and the public come first,” Smith said in the release.

The conventions are postponed to an undetermined future date.

On Thursday, the Iowa GOP announced that the Republican County Conventions, scheduled for Mar 14, will proceed as scheduled, though those who feel sick are encouraged to stay home.

As of Mar 12, the Iowa Department of Public Health has not issued any recommendation to cancel planned gatherings.