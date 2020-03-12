Inmate accused of assaulting a correctional officer

A Coralville man has been accused of assaulting a correctional officer.

Armanni Woods, 25, was charged March 11 with assault with the intent of injury on peace officers/others.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Iowa Medical Classification Center reported that Woods, an inmate, assaulted a correctional officer. The assault caused injuries severe enough to warrant transportation to the hospital emergency room, including lacerations that needed stitches and broken bones.

Assault with the intent of injury on peace officers/others is a Class-C felony.