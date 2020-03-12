Coralville man charged with bringing a gun into a school
March 12, 2020
A Coralville man has been charged with bringing a weapon onto school grounds and possessing a weapon as a felon.
Jeremiah Neal, 20, was charged March 11 with carrying weapons on school grounds and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Neal was in a classroom when a staff member picked up his bag and felt what he believed was a gun inside. Neal refused to let staff look through the bag and left the school.
Officers outside the school seized Neal’s bag through a search warrant, the affidavit said, revealing a loaded 357 revolver.
Neal also had a prior felony conviction from 2018 for second-degree robbery.
Carrying weapons on school grounds and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon are both Class-C felonies.
Rin Swann is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa and a double major in Creative Writing and Journalism. This...