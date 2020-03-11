2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament to be played without fans

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday evening that later rounds of its men's basketball tournament will be played without fans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Iowa center Luka Garza prepares to make a free throw during a game on March 8 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played in an empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, as more sporting events begin barring fans to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The conference announced that it would allow fans to enter the arena for Wednesday’s matchups. On Thursday, fans will be barred from entry to the tournament.

Attendees are limited to student-athletes, coaching staffs, TV partners, event staff, credentialed media, and immediate family members of tournament participants.

According to a statement from the Big Ten Conference, the main priority is to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media.

The Big Ten will continue to monitor the situation.