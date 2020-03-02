Coralville man charged abusing mother of child, driving while barred

A Coralville man has been suspected of domestic abuse, including impeding the victim’s breathing.

Anthony Hughes, 33, was charged March 1 with domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow causing injury, domestic abuse without intent causing injury and driving while barred.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hughes was at the home he shared with the victim. Both he and the victim live together and have a child.

At the home, the affidavit said, Hughes pushed the victim up against a door, striking her on the back of the head. Hughes also placed both hands around her neck and impeded her breathing, resulting in pain and abrasions.

Hughes drove away and stopped at a Kum & Go in Riverside, the affidavit said. He then identified himself to law enforcement. His driving status was barred as of Oct. 25 and would continue until Oct. 25, 2021.

Domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow causing injury is a Class-D felony.