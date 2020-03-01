North Liberty woman suspected of driving under the influence
A North Liberty woman has been accused of driving under the influence for the third time.
Paige Anderson, 32, was charged Feb. 29 with third-offense OWI.
According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson was found passed out behind the wheel in the Steak Shake drive-thru. The officer detected the smell of alcohol on her breath and observed her speech to be thick-tongued and slurred. Anderson acknowledged that she had drunk too much to drive.
She showed signs of impairment, the affidavit said. after implied consent was given, she gave a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol concentration of .191.
A third-offense OWI is a Class-D felony.
