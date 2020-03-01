Iowa City woman accused of burglary from restaurant that fired her

An Iowa City woman has been accused of stealing from a restaurant from which she was fired.

Erin McKenzie, 34, 2482 Lakeside Drive, was charged Feb. 29 with third-degree burglary.

According to the arrest affidavit, McKenzie was previously terminated from employment at a local restaurant. After termination, McKenzie was seen on camera entering the business with a key she never returned to her manager. She proceeded to remove $100 from the cash box and exit the building.

Employees recognized her from her prior employment, and the clothing she wore during the theft was her common attire for work.

Third-degree burglary is a Class-D felony.