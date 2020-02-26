Iowa City man accused of possessing drugs in jail

An Iowa City man has been accused of bringing marijuana into the Johnson County Jail.

Saivon Lester, 20, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

According to the arrest affidavit, while Lester was being booked in the Johnson County Jail for an OWI. Lester removed a small bag of marijuana from his underwear and proceeded to eat the marijuana.

The drug was introduced in a locked facility after he was already told to disclose if drugs were missed in the search prior to entering the jail, the affidavit said.

Possession of drug paraphernalia in a correctional facility is a Class-D felony.