Seniors Tausaga and McConico excel for Iowa track

Last Wednesday, Jaylan McConico and Laulauga Tausaga earned Big Ten Athlete of the Week honors. The awards will propel the team toward the Big Ten Indoor Championships this weekend.

Iowa thrower Laulauga Tausaga competes in the women’s shot put premiere during the fourth annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Friday, Jan 17, 2020. Tausaga’s 16.72m throw earned her sixth place, behind five throwers who surpassed the previous meet record of 17.13m.

Iowa thrower Laulauga Tausaga competes in the women’s shot put premiere during the fourth annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Friday, Jan 17, 2020. Tausaga’s 16.72m throw earned her sixth place, behind five throwers who surpassed the previous meet record of 17.13m.

Iowa thrower Laulauga Tausaga competes in the women’s shot put premiere during the fourth annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Friday, Jan 17, 2020. Tausaga’s 16.72m throw earned her sixth place, behind five throwers who surpassed the previous meet record of 17.13m.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 3? Send Email Cancel

Iowa track and field has been dominant this season. Accolades have seemingly been handed to the Hawkeyes like candy.

Last week, senior hurdler Jaylan McConico and senior thrower Laulauga Tausaga were both named Big Ten Track and Field Athletes of the Week. McConico has earned Big Ten Athlete of the Week honors three times this year. Tausaga’s has now won the award in back-to-back weeks.

“It feels great,” Tausaga said. “It feels like I’m doing something right and trending in the right direction to do some really great things. I’m really happy that I’m showcasing all of the work I’ve put in these last couple months, because I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be.”

McConico felt equal satisfaction in winning athlete of the week honors.

“It feels really good to have another box checked off on the season,” McConico said.

Both athletes excelled Valentine’s Day weekend at the Texas Tech Shootout and the Tyson Invitational. On the first day of the Tyson Invitational, McConico won his sixth consecutive 60-meter hurdles event with a 7.60 time that beat Iowa’s all-time record and ranks second nationally.

Tausaga threw a gold-earning shot of 17.34 at the Texas Tech Shootout on Feb. 15, but the mark wasn’t her personal record.

Tausaga currently ranks first in the Big Ten for shot put at 17.96. She is No. 2 in the Big Ten for weight throw at 22.00.

“We can obviously see that I didn’t improve my marks, but I was very consistent on where I’m standing. So it’s a great place to be going into this Big Ten meet, just having some consistency so I’ll know that I’ll be able to do bigger things on that stage.”

Assistant Coach Eric Werskey said he’s glad Tausaga has received recognition from the Big Ten Conference twice for her strong indoor season.

RELATED: Iowa track and field closes indoor regular season

“She’s been battle-tested,” Werskey said. “She has obviously competed at one of the highest levels of track and field, too. That’s what I tell her, ‘You’ve competed at a world-class level. You’re a world championship finalist. You have to carry that into your being when you go into these big meets knowing that you know how to compete.’ She has carried that with her, even if she’s feeling a little banged up. She remembers that and carries her into being a very high-level athlete each weekend.”

Werskey emphasized that — especially for track and field athletes — having confidence is important for improving marks.

“When we went to Notre Dame, as well, she had a big breakout weekend,” Werskey said. “It has definitely carried her into that Texas Tech weekend where she was named Big Ten Athlete of the Week again, and it has definitely shifted her confidence in a positive direction leading into Big Tens and NCAAs.

“It’s been an accumulation, and each week has built on each other, so that’s always the plan — to just keep bringing the bottom end up and being ready when the time matters the most.”