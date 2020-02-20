Iowa track closes indoor regular season at Notre Dame

While most of the team rests up this weekend, a few Hawkeyes are representing Iowa in South Bend before Big Ten Championships next week.

University of Iowa sprinter Wayne Lawrence runs his leg of the 4x400m relay during the Hawkeye Invite at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He and the other members of the Iowa B relay finished in ninth place.

University of Iowa sprinter Wayne Lawrence runs his leg of the 4x400m relay during the Hawkeye Invite at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He and the other members of the Iowa B relay finished in ninth place.

University of Iowa sprinter Wayne Lawrence runs his leg of the 4x400m relay during the Hawkeye Invite at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He and the other members of the Iowa B relay finished in ninth place.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 10? Send Email Cancel

Iowa track and field has certainly made an impression on the Big Ten and 2020 Indoor Qualifying List this season – but the indoor campaign isn’t over yet.

The Alex Wilson Invitational kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Indiana, where a select few Hawkeyes are set to compete in track events for the final meet of the regular indoor season.

One of the handful of athletes competing for Iowa is Lindsay Welker, a junior mid-distance runner. Welker said she’s looking forward to boosting her personal best in the 800-meters.

“My teammates have been crushing it on the track, and I haven’t been right where I’ve needed to be, so I’m just excited for another chance to go out there and compete,” Welker said. “It’ll be a small group this weekend, but we’re just all excited to compete with Iowa across our chests. It’ll be another chance to run a better PR.”

Redshirted freshman hurdler Nolan Roethler also thinks the meet will present another opportunity to finish the indoor season off strong.

“We’re all really excited to go out there and get another good rep in the 4×4 before Big Tens,” Roethler said.”

RELATED: Track and field coaches optimistic ahead of Big Ten Championships

While the distance group returns to the Notre Dame facility, those staying behind are looking forward to their short recovery period before the Big Ten Championships in Geneva, Ohio, arrive next week.

Jaylan McConico, Iowa’s star hurdler, said it’s nice to get a break from the race. McConico still ranks second in the country and first in the Big Ten in the 60-meter hurdles (7.60) since clinching his record time at the Tyson Invitational on Valentine’s Day.

“It’ll be nice to recover, go back to the drawing board, and tune things up for the Big Tens,” McConico said.

Senior thrower Laulauga Tausaga said she’s happy to have a break too.

After Tausaga competed at the Texas Tech Shootout Feb. 15 and snagged first-place in the shot put (17.34), She’ll round out the indoor season as a top Big Ten contender, being No.1 in shot put (17.96) and No. 2 in weight throw (22.00).

“I’m very excited to get to relax,” Tausaga said. “I’ve only traveled twice this indoor season, but my body definitely needs a break so I can get back into a rhythm of some heavy lifting, some more reps, and just trying to get things right. That way, when the time does come, I’ll be fresh and able to get some really good marks up on the board.”

Another Hawkeye who’s resting this weekend is sophomore sprinter Wayne Lawrence.

Lawrence said this period will be important in his preparation for the Big Tens, where he will compete in 400-meters, 600-meters, and 4×400-meter relay — three events in which he’s currently No. 1 in the Big Ten.

“The break is definitely needed,” Lawrence said. “It’ll be nice to rest up after a long week of travel in Arkansas. Just refocus my mind on Big Tens, get some schoolwork done, and going into Big Tens body feeling good, mind feeling free, and just being ready to compete.”