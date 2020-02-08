Hawkeyes bounce back, run away from Nebraska

After a blowout loss to Purdue, the Hawkeyes returned to form to take down the Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes did just that.

Iowa got out to a quick start right out of the gate, and despite some scoring droughts throughout the first half, defeated the Cornhuskers, 96-72.

Through five minutes of game time, Iowa held a 21-5 lead over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes carried a 41-30 lead into halftime and only extended that in the second half.

Joe Wieskamp posted maybe his best game in an Iowa uniform on Saturday. The sophomore from Muscatine, Iowa, scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line. This comes only a game after Wieskamp scored eight points in the loss to Purdue.

Other Hawkeyes also got in on the scoring action.

Luka Garza had another performance to add to his All-American resume. The junior center scored more than 20 points for the ninth consecutive game, finishing with 22. Garza converted nine of his 13 shots and hauled in eight rebounds.

The win moves Iowa to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes return to action Thursday at Indiana for their latest road test in the conference.