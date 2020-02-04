Sanders and Warren made a statement for progressive Democrats, but the biggest news is the former vice president's failure to build a competing moderate coalition.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty on Saturday, February 1, 2020. With the Iowa Caucuses happening in two days, former Vice President Biden stopped to give a last minute pitch to Iowa voters.

Opinion: 20 Out of 20: Biden falls flat in Iowa caucuses while the left soars

[Editor’s note: At press time, only unoffical caucus results were available. According to Democratic officials, “inconsistencies” were reported, which delayed the announcement of results.]

Do you hear the people sing? It’s not Biden’s praises.

After more than a year of debates, stump speeches, and town halls; after all the polling trends and coverage thereof; after more than 20 candidates sought the Democratic presidential nomination — Iowa planted itself firmly on the left.

The top-to-bottom results read left to right. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts topped the results. And former Vice President Joe Biden, the most strident moderate in the field, absolutely collapsed.

Questions about electability were asked of Sanders and Warren throughout the campaign. The senators responded by winning elections.

The left came out on top, but the real story of the night is that Biden is toast. He’s burnt-to-a-crisp, ruined-the-toaster toast.

The former vice president’s message didn’t convince many in the Hawkeye State. He insisted that the Trump Era is an aberration, that cooperating with Republicans is a requisite for action, that there’s some sort of “soul of the nation” that he can win back. Last night, Iowa said no to that soft-sided approach.

For the moderates who did show up, they definitely were not “ridin’ with Biden.”

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished well. He’s distinguished himself from Biden, offering a different flavor of centrism with relatively more ambitious policies and de-emphasized bipartisanship.

Even Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota contended with the former vice president. She was little more than a no-name also-ran a month ago, only to pull together enough support to split whatever centrists remained with Biden.

As for the progressive block, it didn’t split; it was massive enough to support two camps.

So, what does this all mean moving out of Iowa?

Of course, the Sanders-Warren wing of the party will eventually need to settle on its champion. The New Hampshire primary next week and subsequent contests will figure out who it will be.

Sanders is looking the strongest. He’s built a robust coalition fueled by a genuine grassroots campaign. In more progressive areas, such as the University of Iowa, Sanders is the current favorite between the two senators.

It’s not like Biden will drop out tomorrow, but those hoping for his return to normalcy aren’t going to get it without a massive comeback. If Biden wants to get his shot at beating President Trump in November, he has to take down not one but two challengers on the left.

“We want a government that represents all of us,” Sanders said in his speech to supporters last night. “Change is coming.”

In Iowa, the change is already here.