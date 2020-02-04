Kemerer named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
The 174-pounder's victory over No. 1 Mark Hall helped lead Iowa to victory against Penn State.
February 4, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Iowa senior Michael Kemerer has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Kemerer climbed to the top of the 174-pound national rankings following a pair of wins over the weekend, including an 11-6 decision against then-top-ranked Mark Hall of Penn State on Jan. 31. His win against Hall helped lead Iowa over the Nittany Lions, 19-17.
Kemerer followed up that performance with a 13-3 major decision against No. 23 Layne Malczewski of Michigan State on Sunday.
The Big Ten honor is the third of Kemerer’s career, and the third for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto earned the award Dec. 3 and Alex Marinelli was recognized Jan. 3.
Iowa returns to the mat Saturday at No. 22 Michigan.
Email: [email protected]
Robert Read is the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. In his freshman year, he covered the Iowa track and field...