Kemerer named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Iowa's 174-pound Michael Kemerer wrestles Penn State's Mark Hall during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. No. 2 Kemerer defeated No. 1 Hall by decision, 11-6, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 19-17. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa senior Michael Kemerer has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Kemerer climbed to the top of the 174-pound national rankings following a pair of wins over the weekend, including an 11-6 decision against then-top-ranked Mark Hall of Penn State on Jan. 31. His win against Hall helped lead Iowa over the Nittany Lions, 19-17.

Kemerer followed up that performance with a 13-3 major decision against No. 23 Layne Malczewski of Michigan State on Sunday.

The Big Ten honor is the third of Kemerer’s career, and the third for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto earned the award Dec. 3 and Alex Marinelli was recognized Jan. 3.

Iowa returns to the mat Saturday at No. 22 Michigan.