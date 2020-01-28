UI asking Iowa regents to expand Hawkeye wrestling space

The UI is seeking the state Board of Regents' permission to build a structure that would provide additional workout facilities, training areas, and locker rooms.

Iowa's Alex Marinelli prepares to wrestle during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 4 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 24-10.

Updated on January 28, 2020 at 12:57 pm

The University of Iowa is asking the state Board of Regents for permission to proceed with project planning to expand the practice and operations facility for the 23-time NCAA Champion and current top-ranked Hawkeye wrestling program.

This proposed project, unveiled Tuesday in regents’ documents, would build a new 37,000 square-foot, two-level wrestling practice and operations facility at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a budget of $17 million to $20 million, funded by Athletics Department Gifts. The department is self-sustaining, separate from the university general fund.

The structure would provide additional workout facilities, training areas, locker rooms, office space, and direct access into Carver. Iowa wrestling would continue to compete at Carver under this proposal.

The Hawkeyes have wrestled and trained at Carver since it opened in 1983. Since then, the arena has been used by Iowa’s major indoor sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and wrestling.

This shared facility is at capacity, forcing each sport to compete for space and court time. A $47 million, 131,000-square foot expansion of Carver was completed in 2011. The project included a practice facility immediately north of the arena that is now used by the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the volleyball team.

The renovation also included an expansion of other fitness and weight-training space, as well as the creation of new office, meeting, and storage space for use by administration and coaching staffs.

The space wrestling occupies in Carver includes wrestling training rooms and the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex, featuring three mats, a locker room, sauna, weightlifting facilities, and retractable bleachers. An expansion would provide more space for wrestling conditioning, training, locker rooms, and meetings.

The location for this project has yet to be determined.