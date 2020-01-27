A caucus leader helps an Iowa resident check into the Democratic caucus at the Celebration Farm in Iowa City on Feb. 1, 2016.

How many tickets out of Iowa? New caucus rules could allow multiple candidates to claim momentum out of Iowa

Updated on January 27, 2020 at 2:46 am

On caucus night 2012, eight votes separated the declared “winner” of the Republican caucuses — Mitt Romney — from the next closest contender — Rick Santorum. Sixteen days after the caucuses, the Iowa Republican Party reversed themselves, saying Santorum actually came away from the caucuses with 34 more votes.

The new result shaped political-pundit commentary and media coverage for the rest of the race. The actual number of delegates each candidate took on to the national convention from the Hawkeye State remained the same, but Romney, the eventual nominee, couldn’t hammer his line that he was the first nonincumbent Republican to win both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary since 1976. The Santorum campaign could prove Romney wasn’t unbeatable.

On Feb. 3, 2020, more than one Democratic presidential hopeful could declare themselves the “winner” of the Iowa caucuses because of new result-reporting rules of the Iowa Democratic Party.

The rules, which were meant to add transparency to the Iowa Democratic caucus process after complaints in 2016, could muddle the results in media reporting and allow candidates to make competing claims for momentum out of Iowa.

The party will release three different metrics for candidates’ support on Feb. 3 — a raw total of caucusgoer support, a second reshuffling, and the final state delegate equivalents. With a handful of Democrats jockeying at around 20 percent support in the most recent Iowa Poll, there’s a possibility that different candidates could win each measure of support.

The national Democratic convention won’t be swayed by Iowa’s 41 pledged delegates — the Democratic National Committee parcels out a total of 3,989 pledged delegates to all 50 states. Higher-volume Super Tuesday states California and Texas send 415 and 228 delegates, respectively, to the nominating convention.

Despite the state’s relatively small delegate count, candidates benefit from media coverage if they perform better than expected in Iowa, the first state on the nominating calendar. Jimmy Carter was the first candidate to campaign heavily in Iowa, and came in second in 1976 to “uncommitted.” The unexpected result propelled Carter through the rest of the primary calendar to win the White House, and marked a trail for future unknown presidential contenders to use Iowa as a launch pad.

What you win out of Iowa is media attention and momentum and the ability to raise money off of that,” said former longtime Des Moines Register columnist David Yepsen. “And if — for whatever reason — the outcome is an uncertain win or questionable one, it hurts the potency of the victory.”