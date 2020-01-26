Lewis Black graces Englert Theater stage to speak about hole inside every American’s heart

Lewis Black walked into an ecstatic room to speak about his hilarious frustration with politicians in the summer, the magic of two-day free shipping, and read social media comments from Iowans.

Updated on January 26, 2020 at 9:14 pm

Legendary comedian Lewis Black brought his feisty and hilarious rants to Iowa City on Jan. 25 at the Englert Theater.

Black, known for spouting the f-word in a loud voice conveying fury over the tiny problems of the world, shared his wisdom about what makes the world wrong today. He also spoke about how attaching two-day free shipping at the end of most things would leave most individuals with satisfaction.

Black also got into a topic too often seen in the arena of comedy: politics. With the Iowa caucuses right around the corner, Black spoke about how Iowans are brave for being the first individuals to make their minds about where the 2020 election may be going and poked fun at certain politicians for riding around their own charter buses to depict normalcy. Black joked that riding a bus is only normal if you can’t choose who you get to ride it with.

Black spoke of how the U.S. is a unique country for having two political parties living in different realities. He depicted this scenario by stating that when a cat is run over, one party will say that cat was killed by a car while the other says it was an act of suicide by the cat.

Black also dropped his own opinions about fake news. He joked about how news services allow any political commentator from either side to speak about their feelings of current world affairs, but rather than stating the facts about the occurrence they’ll instead use it as a platform to speak about policies they support. Black recreated this scenario by substituting a political commentator with a lamb, stating that the news anchor would ask them their thoughts, hear “Baaah,” and move on from the clip.

Once Black was finished, the audience was asked to stay to be part of Black’s live stream series, “The Rant is Due,” where he reads comments and suggestions written by those in attendance and online by Iowa City residents.

A theme that recurred was the notion that everyone in Iowa City is nice, with one comment asking why most Iowa City drivers that make a mistake respond to the finger by waving sorry, frustrating the other driver when trying to present their anger.

One of the funniest comments was probably created by an individual who wasn’t present at the time. The huge rant became the final portion of the “The Rant is Due,” where they wrote a long Twitter message about how many people believe if you buy from Chick-Fil-A for donating to controversial organizations, you’re supporting a terrible cause. The commentator wrote that this individual complains about this issue while using a cellphone possibly made by a sweatshop while posting their “meaningful” message on Facebook, of all places.