Photos: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Office Opening (12/28/19)
December 28, 2019
On Saturday, Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. spoke to an audience of around 200 people during an office opening event in Iowa City. During the event, she received an endorsement from Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner.
