Photos: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Office Opening (12/28/19)

Wyatt Dlouhy, Photojournalist
December 28, 2019

On Saturday, Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. spoke to an audience of around 200 people during an office opening event in Iowa City. During the event, she received an endorsement from Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner.

Wyatt Dlouhy
The location of Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. is seen before an office opening event in Iowa City on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
